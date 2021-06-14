Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,711 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,711 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $22,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $284.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $284.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,477. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

