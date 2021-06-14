Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $240.60 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.21.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,937 shares of company stock worth $183,337,250 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

