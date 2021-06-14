Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $20.89 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $20,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 22.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth about $3,034,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 26.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:NVR opened at $4,669.79 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,050.00 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,878.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.01.
NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
