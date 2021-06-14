Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $20.89 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $20,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 22.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth about $3,034,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 26.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,669.79 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,050.00 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,878.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $44.96 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.