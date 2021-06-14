Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $17.63 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $258.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

