Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,702 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $20,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 683,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,110,631 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPE stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

