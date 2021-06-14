Minter Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47,372.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $30.58 million and approximately $47,372.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00055292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00163473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00182324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.01039421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,789.80 or 0.99788427 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,277,554,215 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,344,648 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

