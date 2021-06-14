Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lowered its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LILA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

LILA stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,011.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

