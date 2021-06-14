Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Lowers Position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. cut its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,398 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

