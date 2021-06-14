Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $248,000 in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRONU opened at $10.10 on Monday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRONU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.