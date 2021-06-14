Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 901 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,181,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $52,523,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $143.48 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

