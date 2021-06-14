Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 2,101 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 430.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

