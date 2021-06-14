Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $500,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $84.36 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $84.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

