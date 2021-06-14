Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

