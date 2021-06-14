Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys New Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in NetApp by 1,691.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 338,250 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 853,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

NetApp stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

