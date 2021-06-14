Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $257.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

