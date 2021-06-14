Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Lowered by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.87. 13,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,987. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.