MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 392.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 130,982 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Truist upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

MGM opened at $43.21 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,786 shares of company stock worth $6,693,294. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

