MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stake Raised by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 38.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MGIC Investment by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,599,000 after buying an additional 1,975,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $14.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

