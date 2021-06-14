Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,788,600 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the May 13th total of 14,886,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.0 days.

Shares of MYBUF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.52. 37,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,914. Meyer Burger Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Several research analysts have commented on MYBUF shares. UBS Group raised Meyer Burger Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

