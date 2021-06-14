Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.