Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,419 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $92.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $426,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $157,279.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,579 shares of company stock worth $2,158,184. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

