Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $611.54 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.57 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.15.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

