Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

Shares of CARR opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $47.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.