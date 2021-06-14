Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,429 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

OKE stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

