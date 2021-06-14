Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,569 shares of company stock worth $5,732,943 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

