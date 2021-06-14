Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Diodes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Diodes by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $77.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.51. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $4,189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,574 shares of company stock valued at $13,977,140 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

