Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 18,147 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 37.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,552,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 132,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $986,000.

SHYD opened at $25.41 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.17.

