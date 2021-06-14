MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Boosted by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $29.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,421.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,731. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $869.23 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4,570.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,456.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

