MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.04

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.04 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 862097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.31.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.11744 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837.

About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

