Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $103.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $103.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.