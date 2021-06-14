Maxcoin (MAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $38.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $367,897.15 and $38.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,926.85 or 1.00028190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00032017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.39 or 0.00344194 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.00432081 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.03 or 0.00834346 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00063108 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

