Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $282.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $148.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter worth $135,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

