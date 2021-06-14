Martha N. Sullivan Sells 9,451 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $59.50 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.42. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,822,000 after acquiring an additional 333,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after buying an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $133,239,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

