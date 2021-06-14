Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Marten Transport accounts for 1.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Marten Transport worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRTN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,696,000 after buying an additional 433,938 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.97. 1,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,374. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

