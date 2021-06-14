Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRTN. Vertical Research began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

