Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

