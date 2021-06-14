Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 72.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $8,319,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 233.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $138.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

