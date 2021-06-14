Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $18.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $19.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.92. 1,098,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,995. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.