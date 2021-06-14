Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

