Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the May 13th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Mannatech worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $25.75 on Monday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $38.32 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

