Man Group (LON:EMG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 169.79 ($2.22).

LON EMG opened at GBX 184.85 ($2.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 184.95 ($2.42). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 518.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

