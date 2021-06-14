Makena Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 61,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,282. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.