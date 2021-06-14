Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,734 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Colliers Securities began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $212.87. 5,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $216.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

