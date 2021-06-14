Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $12.18 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,821 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.89 on Monday, hitting $368.73. 4,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,747. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.