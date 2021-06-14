Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 420,700 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the May 13th total of 759,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Simcha G. Lyons purchased 14,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.75. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maiden during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,356. The company has a market cap of $301.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

