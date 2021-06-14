Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Vertical Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of MX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,363. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

