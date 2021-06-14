MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis Sells 5,000 Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.50, for a total transaction of C$142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,773,408.

Daniel Thomas Macinnis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 10,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total transaction of C$275,000.00.

MAG opened at C$28.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.04. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$15.34 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). Analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.25.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

