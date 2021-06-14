Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGE opened at $89.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 EPS for the current year.

MSGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

