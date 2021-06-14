M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $65.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

