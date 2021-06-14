Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Update

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LZRFY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.41. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,359. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

